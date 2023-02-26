The Standard

Star Northern Raiders batsman Jack Burnham suffers suspected broken leg

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 26 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 1:20pm
Jack Burnham has suffered a suspected leg break. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Northern Raiders finals chances have been dealt a cruel blow, with star English Batsman Jack Burnham likely to miss the remainder of the season with a suspected leg break.

