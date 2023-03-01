The Standard
Warrnambool dealership waits for cars caught up in biosecurity

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:15pm
Warrnambool's Norton Motor Group dealer principal Marcus Norton is awaiting the delivery of 120 vehicles that are stuck on ships in Melbourne due to Australia's strict biosecurity protocols.

Cars stuck at sea is the latest challenge facing south-west dealerships with thousands of imported vehicles waiting weeks to be cleaned before they can be delivered.

