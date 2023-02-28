The Standard
Warrnambool Base Hospital proposes to demolish houses for parking

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 1 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
Plans to create even more parking near Warrnambool Base Hospital have drawn more than five objections from neighbours who don't want houses in their street demolished.

