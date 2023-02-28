Plans to create even more parking near Warrnambool Base Hospital have drawn more than five objections from neighbours who don't want houses in their street demolished.
The hospital has lodged two planning applications that cover three properties, 6, 8 and 14 Redford Street.
The hospital intends to retain one home for staff accommodation and demolish the other two to create 65 new carparks. The estimated cost of the carpark development is $265,000.
The house at 8 Redford Street, which will remain, was last sold in November 2021 for just over $1 million.
The two homes slated to be demolished sold in the last 18 months for a total of more than $1.5 million.
It's the third proposal by the hospital in as many months with plans unveiled in November for a carpark on the corner of Timor and Ryot streets and another in January based at the showgrounds in Hyland Street at a cost of $300,000.
All up that will create more than 165 carparks for the area to help relieve the congestion in nearby streets.
A spokesman for the objectors said residents were concerned about extra traffic into what was normally a quiet street, security and the impact on the value of their homes. He said the area had a heritage overlay and property owners' renovation plans had previously been knocked back but yet the hospital was proposing a carpark.
"They have other options," he said.
"Why ruin a good street which is a heritage overlay in certain areas, when they have other options they could do," he said.
"Rather than interfere with a residentially-zoned area, they can go and park their cars somewhere else without any concerns."
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said more than five objections were received which "triggered" a consultation meeting with objectors, councillors, council planners and hospital representatives at the Civic Centre on February 14.
Both applications are slated to go to the April council meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.