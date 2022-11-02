South West Healthcare hopes to provide more than 30 additional car parks near the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
The organisation has submitted an application to the council for a new car parking facility on the corner of Timor and Ryot streets.
It comes after a woman revealed to The Standard she was forced to cancel a medical appointment because of a lack of car parks.
The application is for a block of land that currently has a house on it at 312 Timor Street.
The service would demolish the house to build the single-storey car park.
"These spaces will help to meet additional parking demand associated with the Warrnambool Base Hospital expansion," the application states.
"The public available car parking spaces are intended primarily for use by patients of the Warrnambool Base Hospital."
The application states the additional car parks would help meet the projected increase in demand due to the hospital's planned upgrades.
"The proposed car park is consistent with the purpose of the zone as it aims to serve the needs of the local community by providing additional car parking to meet the demand associated with the Warrnambool Hospital redevelopment," the application states.
The service has more than 300 on-street two- and four-hour car parks near the hospital.
It also has 114 free car parks in the multi-storey car park opposite the hospital and 90 car parks in its underground car park.
The hospital's $384.2 million redevelopment will include a 120-space basement car park for patients and visitors.
Additional car parking was one of the priorities to respondents of the hospital redevelopment community survey.
The land was purchased by South West Healthcare and the Peter's Project Foundation in 2021.
The $900,000 block will initially be used to provide additional car parks, with the long-term goal of growing cancer-specific services for the region.
South West Healthcare chief executive Craig Fraser welcomed Peter's Project Foundation's $450,000 donation to the $900,000 prime-positioned block, with the hospital picking up the other half of the bill.
