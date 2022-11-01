Police are seeking information from the public on a woman who has medical conditions who went missing from Yambuk a week ago.
A statement by police said 27-year-old woman Nikita was last seen at a property on Hummocks Road at 8am on October 25.
"It is believed Nikita is driving a white Mitsubishi Triton, bearing Victorian registration plates 1WL9XQ," police said.
"Nikita is known to frequent the Colac, Warrnambool and Portland areas.
"Police have concerns for their welfare as this behaviour is out of character, as well as medical conditions."
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.