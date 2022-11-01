The Standard
Free

Warrnambool Police are seeking information on Nikita who went missing in Yambuk

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are on the search for information on missing 27-year-old woman Nikita who was last seen at a property on Hummocks Road in Yambuk on October 25.

Police are seeking information from the public on a woman who has medical conditions who went missing from Yambuk a week ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.