Allansford's Cheese World will re-open this week, more than two-and-a half years since it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cheese World cafe, located on the Great Ocean Road, has been closed since April 2020. On Wednesday the outlet will make a much-anticipated return but with restricted trading hours.
The Cheese World management team said its new opening hours were Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm, with no mention of weekend trading times.
The long-time tourist destination and local haunt, renowned for its milkshakes, is owned and operated by dairy giant Suputo.
The new cafe menu will incorporate gourmet produce from across the region and the Cheese World cellar stocks cheese varieties, gourmet chocolate, wine, beer, jams, relish, dips, souvenirs and giftware.
It is also home to the dairy history museum which showcases the region's rich past.
In June 2021 a Saputo spokesman told The Standard the outlet was temporarily closed.
"At this time, we don't expect to reopen before September 2021," the spokesman told The Standard.
"Cheese World is part of a dairy manufacturing site and the safety of our employees remains our top priority.
"During this time, we are concentrating on the safe production of high-quality milk, butter and cheese for our customers to enjoy.
"We are also taking the time to create a safer environment for our staff and customers before we reopen.
"In the meantime, please contact us if you need assistance locating where to purchase our dairy products."
