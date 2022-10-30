A severe weather warning for damaging winds remains in place for much of the state after a wild night across the south-west.
There was 6.4mm of rain overnight Sunday in Warrnambool until 7am and wind gusts up to 65km/h.
Around the region there was 16.2mm at Port Fairy, 13.8 at Dartmoor, 12.4 Portland and 12.2 at Casterton.
A gale marine warning is in place for the west coast, a sheep farmers alert for the south-west and flood watch for Hopkins River, Lake Corangamite, Otway Coast, Portland Coast and the Glenelg River.
Today in Warrnambool will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers.
Winds will be north-westerly 25 to 40 km/h tending westerly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning.
The tip is for between 3 and 10mm of rain, so we're more than half way to the maximum and snow will fall above 1100 metres - it's October 31.
Daytime maximum temperatures in the south-west between 13 and 17.
A low pressure system is approaching western Bass Strait will extend a cold front into western parts early this morning.
The low will dive south of Tasmania later today as the front clears to the east, followed by a low pressure trough crossing the state on Tuesday.
Another cold front will move over Victoria from late Wednesday, with a ridge approaching from the west on Thursday.
For the week ahead - Tuesday Warrnambool is looking at a top of 13 degrees with showers dumping between 5-15mm, Wednesday 14 with between 1-7mm and then it starts to improve.
Thursday there's a predicted top of 15 with between 0-3mm, Friday 16 (0-1mm), Saturday 19 degrees with no rain and Sunday a stunning 22 and no rain.
So we can expect to play cricket - you beauty.
In relation to the severe weather warning, the bureau is saying an intense low pressure system west of Tasmania will move rapidly south-eastwards today, to be located south south of Tasmania by this afternoon.
An associated cold front extending north from the low is located over western Victoria and will move eastwards across the state during today.
Damaging north to northwesterly winds, averaging 50 to 65 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are forecast in the warning area.
Severe thunderstorms are also possible in the north-east of the state later today and may further enhance the risk of severe wind gusts.
Saturated soils bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and power lines.
Winds are expected to ease below warning criteria over central parts during this morning and from eastern parts by this evening.
Locations which may be affected include Maryborough, Castlemaine, Kyneton, Ballarat, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
