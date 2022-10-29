Dulcie marks 75 years of Highland dancing

Dulcie Hirst-Jervies started Scottish Highland dancing three quarters of a century ago.
The 81-year-old Mrs Hirst-Jervies recalls the six-year-old Dulcie having an irrepressible desire to dance.
"I'd wanted to dance all my life," she said. "I was the second youngest of 11 children and my older sister Betty had started Highland dancing and I just had to do it too."
After starting competitive dancing at six, young Dulcie was teaching at 14, taking on her first student, Helen Dyson, 65 years ago.
Mrs Dyson was one of 75 family and friends who crowded into the East Warrnambool Football Club rooms on Saturday to celebrate Mrs Hirst-Jervies astonishing contribution to Highland dancing through the decades, culminating with an all-in Highland fling on Reid Oval.
One of Mrs Hirst-Jervies' granddaughers, Sam Johnson, organised the celebration because her grandmother wanted to reconnect with everyone she had met through the years.
"We meant to do it last year, but couldn't because of COVID. I know nan hasn't slept for a week leading up to it, she's been so excited," Ms Johnson said. "Nan isn't Scottish in any way, shape or form, she just always loved Highland dancing."
Highland dancing is physically demanding and over the years Mrs Hirst-Jervies encouraged her students to take regular breaks. But it turned out her concern for their wellbeing was disconcerting some of her proteges.
"They thought I was a witch because I kept telling them to 'take a spell'," she said.
