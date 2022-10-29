Hamilton Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a string of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles in the west of the city.
The man was arrested on Friday evening and has been remanded in custody to will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Sergeant Rex Habel said the man was known to police. He asked residents in the vicinity of Rippon Road to check their vehicles and if they found they had been tampered with or broken into, to contact police immediately.
"Hamilton Police urge people to ensure their cars are locked whenever they are unattended and that any valuables are either taken out of the vehicles or hidden from view," Sergeant Habel said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
