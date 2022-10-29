The Standard
Police catch Hamilton man after string of car break ins

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
October 29 2022 - 8:30am
Police urged Hamilton residents not to leave their cars unlocked and to ensure valuables were either removed from their vehicles or well concealed.

Hamilton Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a string of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles in the west of the city.

