A daughter's love for her dad and a deep appreciation for the health service treating his cancer has led to a new gala event for Warrnambool.
Let's Fight Cancer is on Friday night and includes live music, raffles and auctions, with proceeds to be donated to Melbourne's Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
Warrnambool's Darren Evans, 54, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumours last year and daughter Ashley, 19, wanted to give back to the centre.
Mr Evans' treatment for the incurable cancer is on hold while he waits for open heart surgery to replace two heart valves which "the cancer has taken out".
He was due to have heart surgery this month but it has been pushed out to November which means he can attend the event, but he will need to sit and isn't allowed to move because of his heart.
Ashley - who came up with the event idea and organised it with her mum Lynda and sister Leah, 22 - said her dad was a humble man who didn't like being in the spotlight.
"Dad is a team player, so rallying together the community to form one big team to battle this fight as one is very fitting," Ashley said.
"Dad is a true fighter, he never gives up. No matter how difficult times can be he will always wear a smile and will never show his family (his team) he is struggling."
The event's momentum has grown with the well-known Warrnambool family overwhelmed with the level of support they've received.
"I can't believe the community response," Mr Evans said. "It's incredible. I'm a very proud dad."
Auction items include signed AFL memorabilia including a Geelong 2022 premiership guernsey, Joel Selwood End of an Era signed framed print, a 2022 Australian Open Ash Barty signed framed print, a Michael Jordan canvas of his life achievements, a two-night Port Fairy accommodation package, vouchers and more.
Let's Fight Cancer will be held at South Warrnambool Football Netball Club's function room. Tickets are $50 and are available from eventbrite.com.au
