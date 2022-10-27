Ballarat's Maxime Jond doesn't regard himself as a good swimmer but he didn't hesitate to jump into a heaving rip at the mouth of the Gellibrand River to save someone he didn't know.
The 33-year-old French National received a National Search and Rescue Award on Thursday night after helping save a drowning swimmer at Princetown earlier this year.
The Laminex Product Development Lead said he had mixed feelings about the day and being a key part of the rescue.
He said he felt guilty that he didn't think about his partner or family before diving into the swirling surf to save someone he didn't know, which following the incident caused heightened emotions.
"Sometimes I feel I have done very little, just swam a hundred meters or so towards him and then waited for others to come to our help," he said.
"And at the same time I know it made a big difference not only for him, but for his family. His young son did not have to see his Dad being pulled dead from the water.
"What I truly struggled with was the fact that I had potentially taken what could have been my last decision in a split second and without full understanding of the circumstances ... without considering all the risks and impacts involved in it, both for myself and for my family.
"I had become a permanent resident just a few months before, got a good job and bought a house with my partner just weeks prior this happened. So everything was pretty much on track when this happened."
Mid morning on January 2 Port Campbell police were alerted to an incident where a group of tourists were swimming in the Gellibrand River, where it flows into the Southern Ocean off the Great Ocean Road.
At 10.42am it was reported that two men were washed into a strong current and taken out to sea in rough conditions.
Mr Jond said he was walking along the river with his partner when they were approached by a man, who asked if he could swim as someone had been washed out to sea.
"He actually didn't say what was going on and we just hurried towards the beach, where he and the wife of the man I went to rescue told us that person was going to drown, without mentioning the second man in the water," he said.
Mr Jond said that even though he did not regard himself as a good swimmer, he grabbed an inflatable lounge and swam out towards the man he could see.
The second person was not visible and Mr Jond was not aware there was a second person in the water until he got back to shore more than half an hour later.
When Mr Jond reached the man they used the inflatable lounge to keep afloat, but were unable to fight the current back to shore.
They were pushed a long way out to sea although they could still see people waving on the beach.
Port Campbell police members and ambulance rushed to the scene and two helicopters were also tasked to assist, the first being the pilot/owner of 12 Apostle Helicopters, assisted by a co-worker pilot also trained in surf rescue.
Police officers and the 12 Apostles helicopter arrived on scene about 11am where the helicopter crew spotted three people in the water, one face down.
The helicopter landed on the beach to pick up a police officer to assist with the air rescue, took off and then lowered a rescuer down to the water to first assist the man who was face down in the water.
The rescuer kept the man's head above water while the chopper made its way to the other two people clinging on to the inflatable lounge.
The helicopter pilot could see Mr Jond and the man he saved were struggling against the current, making it impossible for them to get back to the shore unassisted.
The pilot manoeuvred the helicopter to the seaside of the inflatable in a successful attempt to use the down draft of the helicopter to push them toward the beach where they were able to get their footing.
Mr Jond said he didn't know there was a second man in the water until he got back to the beach.
He estimated he was in the water for between 30 and 40 minutes.
"I was happy to be back. The helicopter pushed us back until we were able to stand again," he said.
"It was quiet in the water. We could only hear the waves, but when we got back there were 20 people screaming and panicking on the beach. It was a big shock.
"That guy and I were chatting quite casually with each other during the time we were in the water, calmly discussing what we should do.
"I was telling him when big waves and rolls were about to hit us as I could see them coming from my side.
"Both of us remained extremely calm the whole time even though I guess we both knew we were in a precarious position."
Once on the beach, CPR was performed on the unconscious man while the helicopter flew back up to the car park to pick up ambulance paramedics who had arrived with a defibrillator machine.
CPR was performed until paramedics onboard the second Helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS4) arrived.
Tragically the man was pronounced deceased at 11.49am.
The survivor was taken for further medical examinations at a nearby hospital with a minor injury and Mr Jond escaped without injury.
The National Search and Rescue Award summary of the incident said Mr Jond did not hesitate to risk his own safety to save the life of a stranger.
"The immediate action performed by a bystander enabled the course of a professional SAR operation to occur," the report said.
"If it wasn't for Maxime's selfless act of bravery and quick-thinking ,to use the inflatable lounge as a flotation device, the rescue outcome may have been very different.
"Although one life was tragically lost, Maxime Jond's extraordinary effort prevented the loss of another."
Mr Jond said his partner had been distressed when she could not see him during the incident as he was on the ocean side of the inflatable lounge and his mother was upset when he explained the situation to her a couple of days later.
"Looking back, I did everything I could," he said.
"The rip took us out but the waves were pushing us back. We weren't stationary. We could always see the people on the beach.
"I knew we were in trouble. I got scared the day after, but at the time I focused on what I had to do in that situation.
"I did not panic, but at one stage lost grip of the lounge due to a couple of big waves. It was lucky I was able to swim back to it quickly.
"That was the most dangerous moment."
Mr Jond said he spoke with the man he rescued on the phone a couple of days later and met in Ballarat about a month later.
"It's a bit of a weird relationship to have with someone. His wife and son were very grateful on the beach. We'll always have a bond but I feel it is a strange one. I would be happy to pick up the phone if he calls me but I do not want him to feel like he owes me anything.
"The man who died came from Horsham. The family called in at Ballarat on the way to Horsham a month later and we met directly.
"He sent me a text at Easter, but we don't really stay in touch.
"It was just something that needed to be done on that day. I'm happy I was able to help and feel like I have done everything that was possible.
"I am also extremely grateful to the man I helped for keeping calm while we were waiting for help.
"And for all the people that came to our help, in particular the helicopter crew that brought us back and the paramedics from Timboon, who checked I was fine and had very nice and comforting words for us," he said.
