The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Ballarat resident dives into rip to save man at Princetown, honoured with national award

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 27 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Maxime Jond received a National Search and Rescue Award on Thursday night after helping save a drowning swimmer at Princetown earlier this year. Picture: Ballarat Courier

Ballarat's Maxime Jond doesn't regard himself as a good swimmer but he didn't hesitate to jump into a heaving rip at the mouth of the Gellibrand River to save someone he didn't know.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.