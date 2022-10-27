The Standard

Warrnambool apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty disappointed to miss ride on family-owned and trained filly in Saturday's Wakeful Stakes

By Tim Auld
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Lafferty Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos

TOP Warrnambool apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty has been left disappointed she'll miss the ride on her family-owned and trained filly Artocracy in the $300,000 group two Wakeful Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.