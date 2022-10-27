TOP Warrnambool apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty has been left disappointed she'll miss the ride on her family-owned and trained filly Artocracy in the $300,000 group two Wakeful Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Racing Victoria stewards notified Lafferty on Wednesday she's ineligible to ride Atrocracy in the race which is a traditional lead into Thursday's $1 million VRC Oaks over 2500 metres.
Under the Rules of Racing, apprentice jockeys must hold an A grade licence to ride on an all group race days - Lafferty holds a B grade ticket.
RV chairman of stewards Robert Cram said Lafferty was ineligible to ride at Saturday's Derby Day meeting.
"It's always been the case apprentices who hold a B licence can't ride at meetings which comprise of all group races," Cram told The Standard.
"The rules have been in place for years and years. We've listened to Laura's concerns but we've drawn a line in the sand on the matter and the rule stands."
Lafferty, 24, has ridden 113 winners in her career including six in town.
She said it was disappointing the stewards hadn't taken all the factors into account before handing down their decision.
"I've ridden Artocracy in all her three races starts," Lafferty said.
"She's trained by my dad Peter who is also my master. I just thought they may have considered all the facts before making a decision."
No decision has been made by her trainer as to who will ride Artocracy in the Wakeful.
Bookmakers rate Artocracy, who has run third at one of her three starts, a $250 chance of winning the race for three-year-old fillies.
