There has been movement on a feasibility study into an upgraded aquatic facility for Warrnambool, the city council says, with work to begin this financial year.
Scoping for the study has been prepared, a council spokesman says, which will involve consultation with community and key stakeholders including the swimming club.
The feasibility study will look at the current facility and any other opportunities to meet the current and future needs of our growing city and the region.
The club also want to see the season of the outdoor pool extended so swimmers can be more conditioned for competition, and progress on the outdoor pool being upgraded in the short-term with a new wet deck, shell and pump room.
But the council said while consideration was given to the use of the pool by local schools, recreational and competition swimmers, it needed to be balanced with the "considerable costs" of operating an outdoor pool.
A council spokesman said last year, the outdoor pool was open to the public from September 28 to provide an outdoor exercise option during COVID-19 restrictions.
"While a maintenance issue required the pool to close two weeks earlier than usual, because of the earlier start the season was actually longer than usual last year," it said.
The council spokesman said the repairs to the pool had always dependant on weather, something it had publicised.
Moves to repair the water filtration component that failed in February last year - which forced the early closure of the outdoor pool - had started straight away, he said.
"The part that failed was a reasonably new component and had been regularly maintained," the council spokesman said.
"While this was unavoidable the repair was completed quickly, however the pool needed to be drained to complete the repair and as it was near the end of the season, the pool remained closed."
The council said the process of engaging contractors for the painting and caulking work commenced shortly after.
"The painting and caulking of the pool was postponed last year as the council opened the pool earlier than usual in response to COVID restrictions on indoor activity," the spokesman said.
"It was essential that we commenced the caulking work this year as the pool was losing large quantities of water towards the end of last season.
"There are only a very limited number of contractors available to do caulking work and, as with most work relating to public pools, this is specialised work done by a Melbourne-based company."
The council said contractors were delayed by earlier wet weather and undertook removal of old caulking as soon as they could given their availability and weather.
"In between removal and installation of new materials the pool had to be painted which again was hampered by contractor availability and poor weather," the council said.
"Since the pool has been painted, we have not had enough days of suitable weather for the contractor to undertake the works."
