The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Feasibility study into a future of Warrnambool's AquaZone facility making progress

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:25am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is progress on a feasibility study into a new pool.

There has been movement on a feasibility study into an upgraded aquatic facility for Warrnambool, the city council says, with work to begin this financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.