Premier Speedway Warrnambool cancels November 5 season-opening race meeting due to weather

Updated October 29 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:22am
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry.

Premier Speedway Warrnambool has cancelled its season-opening event on November 5, citing widespread heavy rainfall and dangerous condition at the venue as the key reason.

