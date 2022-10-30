THE WARRNAMBOOL community is rallying behind Darren Evans, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, raising tens of thousands of dollars at a charity auction.
The Evans family held the Let's Fight Cancer fundraiser at South Warrnambool Football Netball Club's function room on Friday night.
His daughter Ashley said hundreds turned out to raise an estimated $28,0000-32,000 for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
The most popular auction items were sporting memorabilia and accommodation and dining packages.
Ms Evans said the support on the night was overwhelming.
"It was a lot of fun with everyone showing up and digging deep for such a great cause," she said.
"We expected Dad would just be there for a few hours but he was there until the last song."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
