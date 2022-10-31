The Standard
Woman fined $3400 after Facebook posts falsely claiming teacher was thief

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 9:36pm
In a case straight out of the Netflix series I Am A Stalker, a Warrnambool district woman has been fined $3400 after her social media posts falsely accusing a teacher of theft ended a life-long career.

