A fifth train service will be included on the Warrnambool to Melbourne line from December.
A new mid-afternoon service from Warrnambool to Melbourne and a mid-morning train from Melbourne to Warrnambool on weekdays will begin after a timetable change on Sunday, December 4.
The fifth service delivers on an election promise from the state government, which was made in the lead-up to the 2018 election.
Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan was delighted to make the announcement.
"This is a huge milestone for the Warrnambool line upgrade and will give passengers right along the line more options and more opportunities to make train travel work for them," Ms Allan said.
Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll echoed similar sentiments.
"With extra services available on the Warrnambool line, we are giving locals more options when they need to travel - whether it is into Geelong or Melbourne for appointments, education or work," Mr Carroll said.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney thanked south-west residents for their patience.
"I thank the local community for their patience while we undertake these critical works during November - it's the last step in delivering the extra services we know people want," she said.
The fifth service will begin once stage one of the line's upgrades are complete.
The new 2.2-kilometre Boorcan crossing loop will also come into operation in December, helping services recover from unexpected delays faster by allowing trains to pass each other and boosting reliability on the line, a spokesman said.
A community celebration day will be held at Warrnambool station on Sunday, December 4 to mark the end of the first stage of the project.
VLocity trains are expected to run on the line in late 2023 when stage two is complete.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.