The search for a chief executive officer to lead Warrnambool City Council has begun - a process that could cost about $50,000.
The position was advertised on Friday with applications to close on November 14.
Council interviews are expected to take place from the end of November.
Current CEO Peter Schneider will have to apply for the job if he wants to stay on in the role beyond next year, after Warrnambool councillors voted in September to begin an open recruitment process.
Mr Schneider's contract ends in early 2023, and he has said councillors had indicated he was welcome to apply for the role.
The decision on Mr Schneider's four-year contract came after a tumultuous time at the council when the previous councillors made the controversial decision to terminate his contract in a 4-3 vote in July 2020.
But Mr Schneider took Supreme Court action and the judicial review quashed the councillors' decision and he was returned to his old job in June 2021.
The council has been contacted about how much a recruitment process for a CEO would cost, but in August 2020 it was revealed it could be as high as $50,000.
The job description - which went out to the public through Leading Roles on Friday - offers the successful candidate an "excellent executive remuneration package".
It also calls for the successful applicant to lead culture change.
"Warrnambool City Council is now seeking its next chief executive officer to lead the organisation, and deliver a transformation in the planning, performance, capability and culture of the council," the job description says.
"There has been a period of uncertainty in the leadership of the organisation, and there are wide-ranging opportunities for performance improvement and organisational development.
"A significant performance and culture change process is desired by the council, and they will welcome an experienced leader who models and reinforces a culture of ethics, integrity and personal accountability."
In a message from mayor Debbie Arnott in the job description, she said the council was excited about the future and was looking for a CEO to help bring the community's vision to life.
"The mayor has an appetite for Warrnambool to be a focal point for the state and the country," her message says.
"We live in an amazing place and want to share that by putting on display all the amazing things we have to offer. But, paradise doesn't come without its challenges.
"This is an area we would like our CEO to bring the necessary leadership and guidance and motivation to tackle these challenges head on."
We live in an amazing place and want to share that by putting on display all the amazing things we have to offer.- Mayor Debbie Arnott
Those challenges include lack of housing and affordability issues, trouble attracting and retaining key workers across all industries, planning for major road networks connecting the CBD with growth areas.
The other challenge Cr Arnott highlighted was the increasing number of assets and maintenance required on them, with inflation costs impacting the cost of materials and works.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
