Study finds saleyards contribute $10.4 million to business revenue, down from $34.1 million in 2008

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:39am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:00pm
The study found the main contributor to the economic activity was agent commissions, comprising 68.6 per cent of the impact.

The economic impact on the Warrnambool saleyards is now only one third of what it was little more than a decade ago, according to a study commissioned by the city council.

