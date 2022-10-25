Woman forced to cancel medical appointment due to lack of parking

A Warrnambool woman was forced to cancel an important medical appointment on Monday because she was unable to find a car park.
Shaunie O'Connor, who had a health emergency in September and has had ongoing issues as a result, had an ultrasound booked at 2pm.
"When you go to the hospital, you need at least 45 minutes to find a park," Mrs O'Connor said.
"I made sure I arrived early and drove around for about 45 minutes."
Mrs O'Connor said there were no car parks available anywhere - not on any of the streets near the hospital, in the undercover parking garage or at the cancer centre.
"I rang up 15 minutes before the appointment and told them I would have to cancel," Mrs O'Connor said.
She said she was asked why and told them she couldn't find a park.
Mrs O'Connor said she was asked whether she had tried all options, to which she replied she had.
She was told to book another appointment - with the first one available in another month - and advised she would have to pay a cancellation fee.
"It's really disappointing - I can't be missing appointments like this," Mrs O'Connor said.
"There's no parking for anybody. I feel sorry for elderly people and people who are too sick to walk a long distance."
Mrs O'Connor said she believed there needed to be a solution to the lack of parking.
"It's hard enough to get an appointment at the hospital and now I have to wait another month," she said.
A South West Healthcare spokeswoman said the hospital had an underground carpark, as well as the multi-level carpark next to the cancer centre.
"Parking has been considered within the Warrnambool Base Hospital Redevelopment, which will deliver 120 underground car parking spaces," the spokeswoman said.
"However, we understand that until such time, free parking can be hard to come by for our patients and staff and advise that they allow additional time before their appointment.
"Priority parking is provided to patients with mobility issues and there is the ability to drop at the door if you have assistance from a driver."
