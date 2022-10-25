The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Surf club's funding hopes dashed as funding program axed by federal government

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:31am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club president John McNeil and captain Jo McDowell have been helping to lobby for funding for new facilities. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Warrnambool Surf Life Saving has been dealt a second bitter blow in its bid to secure funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.