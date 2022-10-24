Warrnambool has elected a new mayor with councillor Debbie Arnott stepping up to lead the city for the next 12 months.
Cr Max Taylor was elected deputy mayor.
Both were elected unopposed at a meeting on Monday evening, with no need for fellow councillors to vote on the positions.
Cr Arnott was nominated by Cr Otha Akoch, and Cr Taylor was nominated by outgoing mayor Vicki Jellie.
Cr Jellie was the first to congratulate the new mayor.
"I'm sure we all look forward to working with her and her leadership in the coming year," she said.
Cr Taylor pledged to give Cr Arnott all his support over the next 12 months.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris also congratulated the new mayor and wished her the best of luck for the next 12 months.
Cr Otha Akoch said: "we are here to support you all the way".
Chief executive officer Peter Schneider also congratulated Cr Arnott.
Mr Schneider pledged that he, the administration and executive management team would work with and support Cr Arnott over the next year.
In her acceptance speech, she said it was an honour and privilege to serve council and the community and thanked her colleagues for electing her to the position.
"Firstly, I must thank Vicki Jellie. She has done an outstanding job over the last year," she said.
"Her dedication and commitment to position has seen her serve her community well once again.
"I certainly have some large shoes to fill."
Cr Arnott said over the next year she would strive, along with her fellow councillors and the organisation, to deliver on the council plan, initiatives and priorities.
"Our advocacy and team work will enable us to work with a strategic focus," she said.
Cr Arnott singled out a number of projects the council had set its sights on, in particular the completion of the feasibility study for Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum.
She said the study would create a pathway for a "re-imagined" Flagstaff Hill.
Cr Arnott said the council would also continue to seek funding opportunities for the redevelopment of Brierly Reserve and work towards developing a new AquaZone as well as an updated animal shelter.
She said it was also importantthe council's kinders were ready to embrace the state government plan for increased hours.
"I will work with councillors to make decisions for the benefit betterment of our municipal community," she said.
"I will engage with the community at every opportunity and advocate for the services, facilities and infrastructure that our community needs and deserves.
"I'm excited to represent Warrnambool City Council. We live in a truly wonderful place and I am passionate and positive about the future ahead of us.
"I look forward to working collaboratively and respectfully with all my fellow councillors."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
