Police request information after stolen Ballarat ute set on fire at Mortlake

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 24 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:14am
Stolen ute torched in front of golf club

Mortlake police want information from the public after a white Ford utility is believed to have been deliberately torched at the front of the town's golf club on Monday afternoon.

