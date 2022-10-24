Stolen ute torched in front of golf club

Mortlake police want information from the public after a white Ford utility is believed to have been deliberately torched at the front of the town's golf club on Monday afternoon.
Senior Constable Adrian Dolman said the vehicle was reported stolen from Delacombe in Ballarat on Saturday.
"Emergency services were alerted at 12.20pm Monday about a vehicle on fire at Dunlop Street, near a dirt track at the front of the Mortlake Golf Club," he said.
"The white Ford Courier utility valued at $15,000 was fully engulfed in fire and two Country Fire Authority units, one from Mortlake and the other from Hexham, attended and put out the fire.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anyone in that area, who saw anything suspicious or who has dash camera footage of that area at that time to please provide any information or footage to Mortlake police.
"The station can be reached on 5599 2501 or information can be provided to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
