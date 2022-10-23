Dredging will soon begin at Warrnambool's breakwater as part of a 10-year program.
The works are scheduled to start next month, will operate seven days a week from 7am-7pm and are expected to be complete before the peak summer period.
Mayor Vicki Jellie said it was all part of a $4.75 million upgrade for the iconic breakwater and harbour area.
"The dredging is part of a 10-year program and has been designed to maintain safe, navigable access to the boat ramp, moorings and wharf, to alleviate unsafe conditions at the boat ramp and to alleviate erosion issues in the Lady Bay," she said.
"Better Boating Victoria has provided $1 million to undertake the dredging work.
"The first dredge will be the largest of the dredging plan with regularly planned dredging every one to two years."
Sand measuring about 20,000 metres-cubed will be piped into an area 80 metres from the shore between McGennans Beach and The Flume.
The dredged deposit will then be dispersed along the beach profile.
In the meantime, the breakwater car park will be used for the loading and unloading of equipment and a portion of the beach north of the Pavilion boat ramp will be used for pipeline assembly.
The small section of beach between the breakwater and the boat ramp will be closed while assembly is under way. All public beach access points will however remain accessible.
The dredge itself will be near the Worm Bay beach access. The pipeline nozzle will be relocated frequently between McGennans and The Flume.
