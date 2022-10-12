The Warrnambool Surf Club is in desperate need of urgent safety upgrades, according to a candidate contesting the upcoming state election.
Michael McCluskey, who is standing as an independent candidate for South West Coast, knows how a drowning can affect a family.
His uncle Francis McCluskey drowned in Lady Bay in 1943. He was 16.
The Dennington teen was swimming with his brother Timothy, 14.
"They swam out some distance and when returning they got in a strong cross current that carried them out into deep water," a newspaper article at the time states.
Surf life saving club members were able to reach Timothy, the article states, but Francis' lifeless body was not found until 20 minutes later.
"Respiration methods were used for more than 30 minutes," the article states.
However, Francis was unable to be revived.
Mr McCluskey said the death had sent shockwaves through the tight-knit family.
"After the drowning, water safety was always paramount in our family," he said.
"The circumstances of the death where one uncle was able to be saved whilst the other could not, resulted in deeply held life-long fears around beach safety within our family."
Mr McCluskey said he had spoken to members of the surf club about the need for club upgrades.
"The Warrnambool Surf Club provides a much needed emergency rescue service at Warrnambool's main beach," he said.
"It also is actively involved in educating school children about beach safety.
"To be asked to continue to operate from antiquated facilities is in effect an insult to the many volunteers that contribute to this valuable organisation."
Mr McCluskey said the surf club facilities were inadequate in terms of access, especially for emergency services.
He said pedestrian safety would be vastly improved for campers accessing the beach from the campground if the clubhouse was located west of the existing site.
"Moving location appears to be the sensible option," he said.
"I would love to see a grassed area near the new clubhouse as it would be a great spot for people to be able to sit and enjoy the beach views which have been robbed from us at McGennans car park."
The club has released concept plans for a new club to be build adjacent the existing one at a cost of about $12 million.
Club president John McNeil said the existing facilities were no longer fit for purpose.
"In addition to the visible issues of age, deterioration, and lack of space, it is no longer compliant with a number of building code requirements," he said.
Mr McNeil said the facilities could not support the club's growing membership base.
"The current facility cannot support existing demand and club membership has been growing year on year," he said.
"Given that Warrnambool is one of the fastest growing regional centres, with increasing annual tourism and visitation, a redeveloped facility is paramount to ensure the club has the capacity to meet the anticipated levels of demand for lifesaving operations and services."
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said he was disappointed the surf club had not been advised of the outcome of its funding application.
"It's incredibly important the surf club gets recognised for what it does on behalf of the community," he said.
"The club is saving lives and building a volunteer base that is second to none."
Mr Tehan said he was disappointed the club members would be forced to use facilities that were outdated over the busy summer period.
"The fact that we are nearly six months on from the election and there has been no decision made on the Building Better Regions Fund is incredibly disappointing," he said.
A spokesman for the federal government's infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government minister Catherine King the successful projects would be announced in October.
"The Minister is carefully considering the findings of the recent ANAO report into the Building Better Regions Fund, given the seriousness of the findings that the former Government actively ignored grant guidelines for its own purposes," the spokesman said.
"As a result, the future of round six is being considered as part of a broader review to ensure future grant programs are evidence-based, coordinated and transparent and support the development of regions across Australia.
"The Australian Government is committed to developing Australia's regions, including by delivering funding for projects that create jobs, build opportunity and unlock economic growth and productivity."
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.