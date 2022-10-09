The Standard

Geelong down Essendon in first AFL Women's in Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
October 9 2022
Geelong's Chloe Scheer kicks one of her three goals for the day. Pictures by Sean McKenna

Geelong has laid claim to winning Warrnambool's first AFL Women's match, with a South Australian the match-winner in a tight contest against Essendon.

