Geelong has laid claim to winning Warrnambool's first AFL Women's match, with a South Australian the match-winner in a tight contest against Essendon.
Chloe Scheer starred in the final quarter, kicking 2.3 to lead the Cats to a 15-point win against the Bombers at Reid Oval. The 23-year-old finished with 3.4, with a second-quarter goal gifting the Cats a 12-point lead heading into the main break.
Scheer, in her first visit to Warrnambool, said she loved the atmosphere of playing country-based games and hoped to return for future games.
She credited her teammates in the midfield for breaking the game open, with more opportunities forward of the ball in the final quarter. Scheer's final goals led to some classic goal celebrations in front of Warrnambool fans.
"I love a good celebration," she said. "Just getting the crowd involved was pretty cool and I think they enjoy it too, seeing the players up and about."
Scheer, who joined Geelong from Adelaide at the beginning of the year, said she had enjoyed her move to regional Victoria despite it being tough initially.
"I moved over by myself," she said. "Season six was breaking in and finding my feet, but season seven I'm playing with a lot more confidence, the group's amazing."
The Cats started hot in front of a lively crowd, with Nina Morrison and Zali Friswell getting on the board first, before the Bombers responded with two of their own, including one from former GWV Rebel Paige Scott. The Cats outscored the Bombers in the second, though the latter controlled the third to level scores by the final break.
Geelong coach Dan Lowther said the game was tussle from start to finish, with his team's inside 50 entries in the fourth quarter the difference.
"You look at the stats, our metres gained from clearances was quite positive," he said. "I thought once the ball was out of congested space we used it pretty well."
He was pleased by Scheer's seven shots on goal and credited 18-year-old Friswell for her performance. The second-year coach said Friswell was growing in confidence and praised a last-quarter defensive effort from the teen.
Geelong has already doubled its wins from season six earlier this year, with the Cats now 5-2 and sitting fourth. In the past four seasons, the Cats have made one final series.
Lowther said the playing list had seen an overhaul in recent seasons and felt there was now a better through-line between defence, midfield and forwards.
Geelong captain Meg McDonald said the team made major strides last season, despite just two wins, with the group recommitting to systems Lowther introduced to start his tenure.
"To be 5-2, if you had of asked me at the start of the season how'd you feel?" she said. "I wouldn't have been surprised by what I've seen in pre-season, but super-satisfied it's going so well so far."
Essendon's Maddy Prespakis, who crossed from Carlton ahead of the season, was huge with 37 possessions and 10 clearances. Lowther said his team had not taken Essendon, a first-year expansion side, lightly.
"We came expecting a really tough game, Essendon has some fantastic players on their list and they're only going to get better with more cohesion and time together," he said.
He said supporters should be patient with expansion teams, who needed time to build player synergy.
"I think that's been the message in the media this week," he said. "It's only getting better and the more time they get to play together and be around each other, the better the game will look."
Amy McDonald, one of Geelong's best with 26 disposals and 12 tackles, could face scrutiny by the match review officer for a tackle on Essendon co-captain Steph Cain in the second quarter.
