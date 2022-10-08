150th Camperdown Show bags a big crowd

The 150th edition of the Camperdown Show has blown away organisers' expectations as showgoers flooded back after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus.
A brisk southerly breeze didn't deter the punters, with young and old enjoying classic animal exhibitions, dog jumping, wood chopping, rides, showbags and even some exciting, interactive science experiments.
Camperdown Pastoral & Agricultural Society secretary Amanda Manifold there had been "extraordinary interest" from traders in the months leading up to the show, but after two cancelled years it was a relief to have the anniversary event done and dusted.
"The community has really got behind us and we are so happy with how things went," Ms Manifold said.
"It's such a great way to celebrate the 150th."
She said it wasn't until June that they grew confident this year's show would go ahead.
Before the pandemic the show hadn't missed a year since WWII, and Ms Manifold said the organisers took a while to "remember how everything went".
She said visitors and traders had all given glowing reviews, with the nearly 100 traders already asking to lock in positions for the 2023 edition.
"It could have gone either way today, but it was sunny and judging by the numbers people were busting to get out," Ms Manifold said.
Laang Scottish highland cattle breeder Adam Edge was one trader determined to be there despite the arrival of a new baby just weeks earlier.
"It's been really good. Being the first show of the year it's an important one," he said. "We've been coming for the past four or five shows and it has been growing and growing every year."
