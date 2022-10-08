The Standard
Home/News/Local News

150th Camperdown Show bags a big crowd

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 8 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle breeder Adam Edge has his hands full with a newborn baby and Paige the Scottish highland cow on display at the Camperdown Show. Picture by Ben Silvester

The 150th edition of the Camperdown Show has blown away organisers' expectations as showgoers flooded back after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.