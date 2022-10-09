AFLW leaders are endorsing community matches after a successful trip to Warrnambool.
Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood and Geelong skipper Meg McDonald, speaking after the Cats' 15-point win at Reid Oval on Sunday, emphasised the importance of bringing women's football to regional fans.
Toogood - one of the Bombers' best with two goals - said it was "unreal" to play at the ground with thousands flocking through the gates to watch the first elite level match at the redeveloped venue.
"They turned on the weather the Warrnambool gods, let's say. It was nice to play some dry footy and it's a beautiful ground, nice and big and wide, and the deck's in really good condition so it was a great day down here," she told The Standard post game.
The Bombers will run clinics at Reid Oval on Monday as part of their three-day visit to the city.
"We want to make sure we're being really visible for country footy and especially women's country footy and (we want to) get out and support the locals and have a bit of fun kicking the footy around," Toogood said.
McDonald - steadfast in defence for the Cats - said the club "had a connection with non-major cities".
"It's good to get a win out in the sun and in regional Vic," she told The Standard.
"Claudia Gunjaca and I used to come down and play Labour Day weekend tennis here.
"I was pumped to get back down here and I know a few girls went to schools (to run clinics) on Friday and walked along the waterfront this morning and seeing people down here yesterday for our captain's run, it's just been really wonderful and I hope we can play more AFLW down here."
McDonald, whose side in on track for its first finals campaign, said it was nice to take the game back to grassroots level and "you can feel the energy coming back across the fence".
"We've got a bunch of girls in our squad who come from regional Vic and to have them come and play the kind of footy we grew up playing is really wonderful," she said.
Toogood, whose side slipped to a 2-5 win-loss record in its first season, said the Bombers' work ethic shone.
"I love the girls' fight in every contest," she said.
"We're trying every single time we crack in and as a leader that's what you love to see. We're probably just lacking in a few connection pieces, that's been a little bit of a story of our season, breaking down in chains of play that has cost us at times.
"It's seven games into our story so imagine what we're going to be like with a few pre-seasons under our belt."
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.