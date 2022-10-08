A Portland teen is recovering at home after being bitten by a shark while surfing at Portland on Thursday.
Izaac Johnstone, 17, was at Portland's Nuns Beach when he felt something in the water shortly before 7pm.
"I was just having a surf after school as usual with some mates, the water was a bit cloudy and I was out waiting for a wave and felt (the shark) latch onto my foot," he told The Standard.
"I kind of knew what it was instantly but didn't really think much of it until I got out of the water."
Izaac said he quickly paddled into shore where he realised he'd suffered gashes to his foot.
"The shark didn't fully attack me, I think it was just curious so got away pretty easy," he said.
"I just lifted my foot up and paddled in."
Ambulance Victoria attended about 7pm and the year 11 Monivae College student was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he underwent surgery on Friday.
"The doctors just cleaned (my foot) out and fixed some tendons and nerves," Izaac said.
"I got back from hospital yesterday arvo. I'm going good, just trying to recover as quickly as possible and as best I can."
Izaac thanked paramedics, his friends and the doctors and nurses who "helped me out".
He said he would probably get out for a surf again once he was fully recovered.
"I've surfed all my life," he said
"I just have to get through it and I'm lucky to have all my friends to help me."
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
