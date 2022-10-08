The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Weekend auctions suggest Warrnambool market is strong

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 8 2022 - 7:28am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mid-century gem in inner Warrnambool has pushed $900,000 as bidders tussled on a bright, cool Saturday morning.

A mid-century classic has led another strong weekend of auction results as hopefuls brave a chill southerly on Saturday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.