Warrnambool to get another new mobile phone tower on Wollaston Road

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 24 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:00am
A new mobile phone tower has been mooted for the edge of Warrnambool along Wollaston Road. An application for the 35-metre tower has been submitted to the council.

Plans to install a new $250,000 telecommunications tower on Wollaston Road in Warrnambool have been unveiled.

