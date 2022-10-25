The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Racing Victoria has released a statement about the cancellation of the 2022 Mortlake Cup

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 25 2022 - 4:36am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Mortlake Cup has been cancelled due to damage to the track by rainfall.

THE Mortlake Cup has been cancelled less than a week before hooves were set to hit the track due to it being damaged by rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.