THE Mortlake Cup has been cancelled less than a week before hooves were set to hit the track due to it being damaged by rainfall.
The event was set to run at Mortlake Racecourse on Saturday.
Mortlake Racing Club manager Karen Van Kempen said the event was cancelled after consultation with Racing Victoria (RV).
"The rainfall over the past three weeks has resulted in the track and surrounds holding surface water making it unsuitable and unsafe for use," Ms Van Kempen said.
She said the club was disappointed as it was the third year running the public were unable to attend the races.
The past two years the races went ahead but without crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions.
She said people who had purchased tickets and packages would be refunded.
"Once again we thank you for your support and look forward to having a bigger and better 2023 Mortlake Cup," Ms Van Kempen said.
RV said it was one of three race meets on Saturday to be abandoned.
"The significant rainfall across Victoria has impacted the Mortlake and Mt. Wycheproof tracks, as well as affecting racecourse facilities and surrounds, and accessibility to the respective regions," RV said in a statement.
"The significant rainfall across Victoria has impacted the Mortlake and Mt. Wycheproof tracks, as well as affecting racecourse facilities and surrounds, and accessibility to the respective regions," RV said in a statement.

"The Mortlake track has received approximately 140 millimetres (of rain) in the past three weeks and 43 millimetres since Friday, while the Mt. Wycheproof track has received 165 millimetres of rain since the start of October and 60 in the last seven days."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
