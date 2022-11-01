ACCESS to the emergency department and treatment at Warrnambool Base Hospital are the top priorities for its $384.2 million redevelopment, according to a survey.
The online survey was launched by Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas in late-August and was filled out by 278 community members.
A summary outlining the responses was released in late-October, with the full report to be released in early-2023.
Of the respondents, 90 per cent said emergency treatment and the ED were the most important health services at the hospital, while 73 per cent said access to medical imaging and specialised services and 72 per cent said access to specialists.
The key themes respondents said could be improved included more car parking, dedicated family spaces and comfortable waiting spaces, shorter wait times and access to open and outdoor spaces.
Elective surgery, mental health and paediatrics also ranked highly.
Improving car parking was the top issue for respondents with 67 per cent, ahead of comfortable waiting areas at 46 per cent and clear navigation and signage at 38 per cent.
Better facilities, a bigger hospital and more capacity, an improved ED, more natural light, better food and drink options and improved accessibility were also in the mix.
A Victorian government spokesman said a core principle of the design process was accessibility. "Allowing everyone to the greatest extent possible, regardless of age or disability, to use buildings and services without the need for specialised or adapted features (is important)," he said.
The upgraded facilities include a new ED, operating theatres, acute in-patient beds, a new clinical services tower, more operating theatres, more car parking and a dedicated paediatric unit.
A new off-site regional logistics distribution centre will support more than 50 health providers across the region. The works are expected to begin in early 2023 and be completed in late 2026. The funding for the redevelopment was allocated to South West Healthcare in the 2021-22 budget.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
