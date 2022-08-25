THE PUBLIC is being urged to have their say on the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas is launching an online survey on Friday and residents can also visit information sessions at Warrnambool's Target shopping centre on Koroit Street on Saturday and from August 29 to September 2 from 11am-2pm.
The survey includes questions about key services and shared spaces.
Community feedback will help architects design new family and outdoor areas at the redeveloped hospital.
State government funding of $384.2 million for the South West Healthcare revamp was announced in the 2021-22 budget.
The upgraded facilities includes a new emergency department, operating theatres, acute in-patient beds, a new clinical services tower and additional capacity so more people can be treated in the region.
The emergency department will be expanded by an extra 22 in-patient beds, more operating theatres, more car parking and a dedicated paediatric unit.
A new off-site regional logistics distribution centre will also support more than 50 health providers across the region.
Works are expected to begin in early 2023 with the bulk of the work on the new multi-storey tower to commence in 2024. It is expected to be completed in late 2026.
The project will create about 800 jobs during construction.
