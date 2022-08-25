The Standard

The Victorian Government is hosting information sessions for the upgrade Warrnambool hospital

Updated August 25 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
The Victorian government is holding information sessions to give the public the opportunity to have their say on Warrnambool Base Hospital's redevelopment. This is an artist impression of the new-look hospital.

THE PUBLIC is being urged to have their say on the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.

