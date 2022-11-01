EILEEN Maher called on divine intervention for her son Ciaron to train his first Melbourne Cup winner on Tuesday.
Mrs Maher was trackside with her husband John to witness Ciaron win the $8 million race with his imported galloper Gold Trip.
"I had my rosary beads in my pocket and kept on saying my prayers," she told The Standard.
"I've been praying for days that Ciaron might be able to win the Melbourne Cup. I've nearly worn my fingers out. I was praying really hard when I saw the other horse (Emissary) coming at Gold Trip. I was just praying for the finishing line to come up. It was just such a relief when Gold Trip won the race."
The mother of four sons revealed she was worried about Ciaron's decision to be a trainer back in 2005.
"I used to get worried when Ciaron was a jumps jockey but then he decided to be a trainer," she said.
"My husband John came in with Ciaron one day and they said Ciaron wanted to be a trainer. He said they would love to win a Grand Annual Steeplechase one day and a Melbourne Cup.
"I thought they were mad but believe me I was wrong. Ciaron's now won six Grand Annuals and one Melbourne Cup. Who knows I might be back here next year to see Ciaron train another Melbourne Cup winner."
Maher who trains in partnership with David Eustace set a training record in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday as they saddled up five runners in the famous race.
