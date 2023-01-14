South West Healthcare hopes to provide additional car parking at the city's showgrounds.
Warrnambool City Council has received an application for the car park, which would be based in the showgrounds on Hyland Street.
The service would enter a licencing agreement with the Warrnambool Showgrounds Committee, which would run until mid 2027, according to South West Healthcare chief operating officer Andrew Trigg. It would provide extra space for hospital staff, patients and members of the public while the redevelopment is under way, he said.
When the redevelopment is completed, the car park would be managed by the showgrounds committee.
"South West Healthcare staff will be encouraged to park at this site once the redevelopment construction works commence so that parking closer to the hospital can be utilised by patients and visitors," Mr Trigg said.
"A shuttle bus running from the showgrounds to base hospital is planned at peak times, which should assist in getting South West Healthcare staff to make use of this parking site.
"South West Healthcare acknowledges car parking is an issue in the area and believes this positive initiative will help to ease the burden, particularly for staff."
"The Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment will fund the installation of a new carpark with 70 vehicle capacity," Mr Trigg said.
The parking would be along the Koroit Street boundary of the showgrounds and span 180 metres. "The proposed development provides overflow parking opportunities to the hospital workers and serves as a direct response to the parking demand generated by the ongoing operation of the Warrnambool Hospital," the application states.
"Importantly, the proposed development contributes to reducing on-street parking occurring within residential streets and in turn improves the amenity and streetscape character within the surrounding area."
The health service has submitted applications for a number of additional car parks recently. In November last year, the council advertised an application for an additional 30 car parks on the corner of Timor and Ryot streets.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
