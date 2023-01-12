The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Rentals increase by 36 per cent in Warrnambool, report reveals

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cost of rentals in Warrnambool has soared over the past five years.

The cost of rentals in Warrnambool has skyrocketed by 36.4 per cent in the past five years, a report released by Domain reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.