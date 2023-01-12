The cost of rentals in Warrnambool has skyrocketed by 36.4 per cent in the past five years, a report released by Domain reveals.
The average cost was $450 per week in December last year, which was $30 extra than 12 months prior.
The average cost in December 2017 was $330 a week.
An online search on Thursday revealed there were no three-bedroom houses listed in the city for rent for under $420 a week.
The cheapest listing was $195 for a bed-sit style unit.
The cheapest four-bedroom house was listed for $530 a week.
The cost of rentals in Warrnambool has risen by more than those in Geelong - which rose by 27.8 per cent in five years, while rentals in Ballarat rose by 30 per cent in five years.
In Colac, the cost of rent has increased by almost 50 per cent over five years to $430 per week.
However, the cost of rentals in Bendigo increased by 41.7 per cent in five years.
But the median cost remains lower than in Warrnambool at $425 a week.
"The highly competitive nature of 2022's rental market will be exacerbated as Australia embarks on the busiest period in the rental calendar," the Domain report states.
"Demand pressures have been fuelled by the return of international and domestic travel, overseas migration and foreign students."
The Standard has written numerous stories about people struggling to find rentals, including one woman who has lived in a tent and a motel room since moving to the city in February last year.
The latest Australian Homelessness Monitor has found homelessness services saw a 27 per cent rise in people seeking help over the past four years because they can't afford rent, according to Everybody's Home.
Everybody's Home national spokesperson Maiy Azize said there are ways to end the tragic rise in homelessness.
"Historically high rents are adding to the surge in homelessness.
"There aren't enough affordable homes, and millions of Australians are paying the price - including families, women fleeing domestic violence, and older people. Their plight won't end until there is action.
"Now is the government's opportunity to step-up its game and provide meaningful solutions for those who are already homeless and on the brink.
"It can tackle housing affordability and prevent homelessness by building 25,000 social homes a year, increasing Commonwealth Rent Assistance, and expanding it to everyone who needs it.
"We're asking the government to walk the talk, and join us to end this crisis for good."
A map on the Everybody's Home website reveals more than 40 per cent of renters in the Wannon electorate are experiencing financial stress.
It also shows 38 per cent in the Corangamite electorate are experiencing financial stress.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.