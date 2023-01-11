Association backflips on top-eight finals decision

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has backflipped on its decision to expand the division one and two finals series to eight teams.
The association declared both grades would play a top-six series instead of the traditional top-four, in an email to clubs late Monday night.
The announcement comes after the WDCA decided in December that a top-eight system would take place in the top-two divisions.
Under the system, the qualifying finals would have been a knockout format with first to meet eighth and so on.
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said at the time the changes provided "incentive to keep playing well" while also giving players deprived of game time the past three seasons more opportunities following COVID-19 breaks and washouts.
Following this, The Standard canvassed leaders from the 12 division one clubs to get their thoughts on eight teams playing finals.
Many were against the new system, saying it "lacks merit" and "rewards mediocrity".
In Monday's email, the WDCA said the decision had been made by the committee as a result of feedback from member clubs and it was "the best fit for season 2022-23", which had been severely impacted by washouts.
Under the new system, teams finishing first and second have a week off (March 11) while third will play sixth and fourth will play fifth in qualifying finals.
The two winning teams will progress to the semi-finals on Saturday, March 18, where first will face the lowest-ranked qualifying-final winner and second will play the highest.
The grand final will be held on Saturday, March 25, between the two semi-final winners.
"These arrangements will provide greater reward for teams finishing in the top-two places in the home and away season in contesting this season's final series," WDCA said.
Divisions three and four will remain as a four-team final series.
WDCA has been contacted for comment.
