Warrnambool and District cricket division one and two to play six-team finals series

By Matt Hughes
Updated January 11 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
Association backflips on top-eight finals decision

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has backflipped on its decision to expand the division one and two finals series to eight teams.

