Teenagers have been warned about the potential risks of jumping off the Griffiths Street footbridge in Port Fairy.
There have been reports that large numbers of youths have been jumping off the footbridge and into the lower reaches of the Moyne River in the port of Port Fairy.
A Moyne Shire Council spokeswoman responded after concerns were raised by members of the public.
"We are reminding the community to stay safe around water this summer after receiving reports of swimmers attempting to jump off the Griffiths Street footbridge," she said.
"It is important to understand the risks when swimming and engaging in water activities, which can contain hidden dangers, including rocks, logs and other debris.
"Water levels can also change in depth dramatically and currents can move objects underwater."
The spokeswoman said diving or jumping off the footbridge was prohibited due to shallow water.
"It is an offence under the general local law to dive or swim in the port.
"Local laws officers regularly patrol the area and offenders will be issued with a $200 infringement notice.
"Council is urging the community to keep water safety in mind at all times, as failure to observe these warnings could result in serious and permanent injury."
Large numbers of teenagers have been causing trouble in Port Fairy during the Christmas/New Year period.
There have been reports of loud music being played nightly at Battery Hill, an increase in graffiti around Port Fairy and a report that sprinkler heads at Fiddler's Green were damaged when the automated system popped up early in the morning.
Large numbers of teenagers from Warrnambool and Hamilton have been staying in Port Fairy over the holidays.
The behaviour of hundreds of drunk or unruly teenagers on the streets of Port Fairy was reported in The Standard to have marred New Year's celebrations, prompting alarmed police to tell parents "we are not babysitters".
Sergeant David Walkley said officers had to do hours of overtime to deal with up to 500 teenagers, aged between 13 and 16, who were lingering in the street, causing issues.
He said while there were some parents down the street attempting to supervise their children, but the majority weren't.
"The number of children between 13 and 16 that were drunk, in possession of alcohol and consuming alcohol in the Port Fairy CBD was alarming," Sergeant Walkley said.
"The total lack of concern by parents about the behaviour of their teenage children is very worrying."
Sergeant Walkley said at 9.30pm there were about 500 youths congregating in the vicinity of Sackville and Bank streets, with the majority unsupervised and consuming alcohol.
By 4am, the area was littered with broken glass, smashed street signs, damaged trees, plants, fences and vehicles.
