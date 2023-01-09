Ms McNamara said while the key worker accommodation didn't solve the critically low vacancy rates in the private rental market, it did take some pressure off. "It has a role to play in that whole housing equation, so if we can do that bit with the construction projects and any industries that are in need of temporary workers, then that's a gap we can plug," she said. "There are other elements of housing that are either outside council's control or they're being dealt with in other ways, so the key worker housing is the project that we're focusing on."