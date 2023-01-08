The Standard
Finish line triumph in Surf 'T' Surf after Allansford runner's cancer fight

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 8 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:46pm
Jodie Irving (left) greets Kaylene Duerden as she comes across the finish line of the Surf 'T' Surf on Sunday having achieved her goal of finishing after undergoing cancer treatment last year. Picture by Sean McKenna

After spending last year fighting breast cancer, Allansford Kaylene Duerden's goal on Sunday was just to cross the finish line of Warrnambool's Surf 'T' Surf event.

