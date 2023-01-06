The Standard

Warrnambool's Alan McDowell has raced in every Surf 'T' Surf

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 6 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan McDowell with the first Surf 'T' Surf certificate he received in 1982. He will run in the 2023 edition on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady

ALAN McDowell was 17 when he took part in the inaugural Surf 'T' Surf in 1982.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.