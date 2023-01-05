The Standard

Eighty-year-old Brian Glover to compete in Warrnambool's Surf 'T' Surf fun run on Sunday morning

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
January 6 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland man Brian Glover, pictured in 2016, is looking forward to the Surf T Surf event in Warrnambool.

Portland man Brian Glover says walking marathons certainly gets "harder" over time but will keep fronting up because of the friendships and bonds he has created through the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.