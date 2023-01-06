PAUL Barby has trekked 100 kilometres along the Great Ocean Walk to raise money for a south-west foundation close to his heart.
The Geelong man's family member, Madeline McConnell, along with the Barkla family, set up We've Got You in 2022 after experiencing the loss of their daughters, Wren and Eloise in different years and circumstances.
The foundation supports south-west families whose children have died.
Mr Barby and a friend completed the four-day walk at the 12 Apostles on Friday morning.
The first stretch was 27 kilometres from Apollo Bay to Parker Hill. Mr Barby was wearing a backpack weighing 21 kilograms, including food and water that got lighter with each meal.
"It was a long day but we did alright," he said. "I came in with not a lot of preparation on my behalf.
"We did a trial 18.5 kilometre walk about three weeks before we left."
The second day was about a 30-kilometre trek to Johanna Beach.
"It was a really nice day with great views the whole way along," Mr Barby said.
It was the third day, 27 kilometres to Devils Kitchen, that he said was the hardest.
"In the middle it was just up and down which was an absolute killer," Mr Barby said.
"At the end of that we walked along Wreck Beach to the campsite which was quite nice."
Mr Barby said each night they slept in canvas bivy bags, an alternative to swags and tents, and on sleeping mats at campsites.
He said wearing pink nail polish on his toenails, the same colour Wren was wearing when she died at eight days old on April 23, 2022, sparked conversations about the foundation.
"When we stopped at the campsite and put our thongs on, walking around with bright pink toenails, you get asked lots of questions," he said.
Mr Barby said it was a relief to finish the walk.
"It was challenging, the long distances over the days but it's been good," he said.
"I wanted to do the walk and to be able to have it mean something is great."
Mr Barby said he may do the charity walk again in the future.
You can donate to the cause here.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
