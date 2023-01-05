UPDATED, Thursday, 1.08pm:
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate wanted Cobden man Timothy Barden.
A warrant has been issued for the 42-year-old man's arrest in relation to alleged firearm and assault offences.
Mr Barden is described as 185cm tall, medium build, blue eyes and short brown hair.
Police say he is known to frequent the Corangamite area.
Investigators have released an image of Mr Barden in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone who sights Mr Barden is urged not to approach him and to contact 000 immediately.
Anyone who has other information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Wednesday: A 12-day police manhunt across south-west Victoria for a notorious criminal has so far failed to find him.
Late last week, six days into the search, Victoria Police's media liaison unit released scant details after repeated requests for information.
"Police attended a residence in Mitchell Street, Cobden, about 9.50pm on Friday, December 23, in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged assault," a spokesperson said.
"Police set-up a cordon around the property to establish if any person was present before entering the property.
"When police did go into the property it was thoroughly searched and no person was located.
"Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au"
Since that time The Standard has continued to request information daily from senior Warrnambool police but there have been no further updates.
Police have declined to release the man's name - one of the south-west's most well-known career criminals - or provide any other details.
What's even more concerning is that this is not the first time the man has gone on the run or put south-west residents in danger.
The man, who cannot be named without police approval, has an extensive criminal record and in the past has had no trouble evading police.
That's despite enormous amounts of police manpower being thrown at the ongoing search, involving uniform police members, detectives and specialised unit members.
