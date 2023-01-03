The Standard
Rock column on Peterborough beach in danger of imminent collapse

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:15pm
Peterborough Residents Association president Ronald Irvine and Parks Victoria acting manager Andrew McKinnon want people to stay away from a dangerous section of beach until the rock column in danger of collapse is removed.

A section of cliff in danger of "imminent collapse" has prompted authorities to block access to a Peterborough beach after people ignored warning signs.

