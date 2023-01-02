JAMIE Veal credits a revamp of his Victorian 35 for his third Victorian sprintcar title.
The Warrnambool competitor started on pole and was never headed as he rolled into victory lane at Premier Speedway on Monday night ahead of fellow home-town driver Darren Mollenoyux and fast-finishing Queenslander Lachlan McHugh.
Veal, 34, had the speed to burst away from his rivals and was pleased to return to form after a frustrating speedweek campaign.
"I thought we'd been pretty consistent until this week when we've been pretty up and down," Veal told The Standard.
"It was a bit disappointing some of the results this week and to get the car back to where we wanted to was really good.
"It was a bit of everything - it was bars, changed motors, tyres. It was a fair bit in the end."
Veal, who will travel to Sydney to race on Wednesday night, said it was humbling to add his name to the Victorian title honour roll again.
The race included a number of yellow flags - mainly in the final seven laps - but the experienced driver had the better of each re-start.
"It's good. Last year we weren't that flash here and it's always nice to get good, clean laps at Warrnambool and it builds momentum before the (South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar) classic," he said.
It appeared destined to be a Warrnambool top-three with Veal, Mollenoyux - whose return to the track highlighted his capabilities behind the wheel - and James McFadden in a battle for much of the 30-lap feature.
But McFadden was forced to pull in late in the race with McHugh, who started sixth, finding a spot on the podium.
"I have raced against James and Molly my whole career so they're always good, clean, respectful races and I enjoy it," Veal said.
"(Mollenoyux) has picked it up really quick again - for someone who hasn't had a lot of seat time he's done well."
Veal - a past classic champion - said his victory gave him a boost ahead of the three-night show in late January.
"I am feeling a lot better now," he said.
He said he understood the track surface - which was replaced in the past 18 months - was a work in progress.
"They're having a few troubles getting consistency in the track so hopefully they can get that sorted out," he said.
"Two nights in a row (New Year's Day and Monday) is a bit hard for them. It's been a hard year with weather and rain.
"They've just got to keep working at it and unfortunately they've had too many rain outs which has made it hard on them."
The former Australian number one, who was full of praise for his hard-working pit crew, said his passion for the sport remained strong.
"I love the set-up side of it. I love working to get the most out of the car,'" Veal said.
"I have really concentrated on that and dug into that a bit more."
The B-Main almost went from start-to-finish without blemish before cars collided on turn two with two laps to run.
Brendan Quinn took the win as one of six cars to advance to the main show.
The C-Main went to emerging Laang driver Ash Cook who pipped Simpson veteran John Vogels at the post.
Tasmanian emerging star Jock Goodyer - a winner in Premier Speedway's first two meetings of the season - crashed out of heat three in spectacular fashion on turn two of a stop-start heat three.
Glen Sutherland found himself walking to the infield too when his car smashed into the wall near Mount Max in heat four.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
