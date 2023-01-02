The Standard
Dennington's Danielle Missen and Nathan Martin welcome baby Amelia on New Year's Day

By Jessica Greenan
New parents Danielle Missen, 27, and Nathan Martin, 28, from Dennington with their baby Amelia Jade Valentine Martin, who was born on New Year's Day at South West Healthcare.

They joked it could happen but when little Amelia arrived on New Year's Day Dennington couple Danielle Missen and Nathan Martin were shocked but "absolutely smitten".

