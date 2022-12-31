The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Neil and Maureen Hedger announced as king and queen of 75th Moyneyana

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 31 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King and queen of the 75th Moyneyana procession, Neil and Maureen Hedger are thrilled to be announced as this year's figureheads. They've been involved in the festival for more than a dozen years. Picture: by Anthony Brady

Moyneyana queen Maureen Hedger has been practising her royal wave and will join her husband Neil in leading Port Fairy into the new year tonight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.