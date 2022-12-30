The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Victorian government sets highest council rates since capping system began

By Ben Silvester and Katrina Lovell
December 30 2022 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster says it's "disappointing" the Victorian government capped 2023/24 rates at 3.5 per cent, rather than the more "realistic" 4 per cent recommended by the Essential Services Commission. Picture by Anthony Brady

The biggest council rate rise since caps were introduced would be a "bitter pill to swallow" for residents, but one south-west mayor says the 3.5 per cent increase should be higher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.